Jang joins race for presidency

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The immediate past governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Jonah Jang, has declared his intention to contest for the seat of President on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Jang said his ambition to contest is to restore the country to the founding dream, hope, aspirations and perceptions of greatness which the country was known with.

Speaking, yesterday, at the PDP Secretariat in Jos, when he presented a letter of intent to the party, the Senator who earlier told his constituency to shop for a viable replacement for him at the Senate in 2019, stressed he was out to give the country a purposeful leadership.

According to Jang, “I have followed developments in this nation from its pre-colonial political life and the struggle of the founders of our democracy, to independence, and the giant strides made as well as challenges that followed.

“The dreams of the founders of Nigeria were gigantic, the hopes were huge, but achievable. So I have come with a mantra of Restore Nigeria.”

He added that since PDP has zoned the presidency to the North, the Middle Belt, which is at the centre of the North, was yet to produce an elected President under the consti-tution and the time is ripe for the North to reciprocate the gesture of the region, which has always supported the North.

