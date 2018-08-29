Home | News | General | Toyin Saraki condoles Sen McCain’s widow
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

Toyin Saraki condoles Sen McCain’s widow



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/08/2018 01:46:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate President and Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, has paid tribute to the late Senator John McCain III, saluting his lifelong commitment to a safer world.

Toyin Saraki

In a condolence statement to Mrs Cindy McCain, widow of the late United States Senator and presidential candidate, Mrs Ojora Saraki said: “The tributes that have been paid to Senator McCain have come from around the globe and from across the political spectrum.

“Although your husband’s bravery and statesmanship are legendary, each time I read a fresh account it gives me cause to pause and reflect further on his life and his legacy.

“Senator McCain’s article, Memo to Congress: Don’t Cut Foreign Aid, jointly written with Senator Tim Kaine, a Democratic Senator from Virginia, demonstrated his commitment to a safe world in which every man, woman and child could be free, happy and healthy.

“In doing so, Senator McCain drew upon his deep understanding of the link between health, development and security. As we seek to respect and build on his legacy, I hope that this will be one of the cornerstones of that understanding.

“I would like to also pay tribute to your own leadership; not only in support of your husband, but as a philanthropist, advocate and change maker.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May we all learn and act in the light of your husband’s life.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72