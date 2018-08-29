Home | News | General | Toyin Saraki condoles Sen McCain’s widow

Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate President and Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, has paid tribute to the late Senator John McCain III, saluting his lifelong commitment to a safer world.

In a condolence statement to Mrs Cindy McCain, widow of the late United States Senator and presidential candidate, Mrs Ojora Saraki said: “The tributes that have been paid to Senator McCain have come from around the globe and from across the political spectrum.

“Although your husband’s bravery and statesmanship are legendary, each time I read a fresh account it gives me cause to pause and reflect further on his life and his legacy.

“Senator McCain’s article, Memo to Congress: Don’t Cut Foreign Aid, jointly written with Senator Tim Kaine, a Democratic Senator from Virginia, demonstrated his commitment to a safe world in which every man, woman and child could be free, happy and healthy.

“In doing so, Senator McCain drew upon his deep understanding of the link between health, development and security. As we seek to respect and build on his legacy, I hope that this will be one of the cornerstones of that understanding.

“I would like to also pay tribute to your own leadership; not only in support of your husband, but as a philanthropist, advocate and change maker.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May we all learn and act in the light of your husband’s life.”

