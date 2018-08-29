Home | News | General | HAJJ 2018: Lagos bags Most Disciplined award

Hajj

By Ishola Balogun, reporting from Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH—The Lagos State pilgrims in the last hajj exercise have bagged the Most Disciplined Award just as the State Muslim Pilgrims board took the 2nd best Award in Hajj managment. The awards were announced by National Hajj Commission, NAHCON during a post Arafat Stakeholders meeting held in Makkah, Saudi Arabia recently.

The 2nd best award was received by Dr Adebayo Yusuf of NAHCON while the Most Disciplined Award was collected by Alhaji Mubaraq NAHCON, and Ishola Balogun, Vanguard Islam Editor at the occasion on behalf of the State.

The commission also confered awards on Governors Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa and Umar Tanko Al Makura of Nasarawa states as the first and second Most Supportive State Governor respectively during the 2018 hajj operations.

Also, in the Tour operator´s category, Comerel Travels and Tour, Al Hujaj Travels and Oasis Travels and Tours bagged the first, second and third best hajj and umrah travels and tour operators in Nigeria respectively.

The chairman of the commission, Abdullah Muktar Muhammad said the 2018 awards will be announed in Makkah during 2019 hajj exercise.

Meanwhile, about 312 Lagos pilgrims have been scheduled to leave Makkah for Nigeria Tuesday, aboard Medview Airline Airbus 777.

The schedule was announced by the State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir ul Hajj, Dr. Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef during an interactive session with the pilgrims.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...