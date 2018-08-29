Home | News | General | NAFEST: Rivers 2018’ll be hard to beat —Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday boasted that the state would stage a showpiece that would be hard to surpass when it hosts the 31st National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST Rivers 2018, next month.

Wike

Wike, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, gave the assurance in Port Harcourt at the Technical Meeting to advance culture and tourism in Nigeria and set modalities for the successful hosting of the 2018 NAFEST.

“We gave a good impression when we last hosted in 2003. This time Rivers will host NAFEST that will be difficult to beat. We are ready to show Nigeria and the world that our state is a centre of hospitality. You will have wonderful memories as you come in October”, Wike told stakeholders at the technical meeting.

