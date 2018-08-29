Home | News | General | NAFEST: Rivers 2018’ll be hard to beat —Wike
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

NAFEST: Rivers 2018’ll be hard to beat —Wike



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/08/2018 01:30:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday boasted that the state would stage a showpiece that would be hard to surpass when it hosts the 31st National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST Rivers 2018, next month.

Wike

Wike, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, gave the assurance in Port Harcourt at the Technical Meeting to advance culture and tourism in Nigeria and set modalities for the successful hosting of the 2018 NAFEST.

“We gave a good impression when we last hosted in 2003. This time Rivers will host NAFEST that will be difficult to beat. We are ready to show Nigeria and the world that  our state is a centre of hospitality. You will have wonderful memories as you come in October”, Wike told stakeholders at the technical meeting.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72