Home | News | General | Woman who borrowed boyfriend over N400m in Dubai gets hurt after he married her friend

- A woman has gotten a huge shock after her boyfriend married her friend

- The woman had lent her boyfriend over four hundred million naira before she found out about their marriage

- She found out through their wedding invitation

In Dubai, the expertise and disputes settlement department, has called on the court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to hear the case of a woman who had borrowed money to a man she thought loved her.

The woman had reportedly borrowed her boyfriend a sum of Dh5 million (N443,205,000). However, after the woman reported the case to the expertise and disputes settlement department, the man was asked to pay back Dh4.5 million.

Hashim Salem Al Qiwani, the director general of expertise and disputes settlement department, asked the man to return the money after the case was reviewed and documents proved that she lent him money.

READ ALSO: If she cheated on you, find out the error in yourself and apologise to her - Nigerian lady says

However, the money that could not be proved she lent to him was not returned back. It was also gathered that the woman had borrowed the man money for over two years.

The woman who works at a Dubai-based multinational company, claimed she loved him and didn't mind giving him money.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

She received a big shock after she came back from leave and received an invitation to his wedding with a friend who is also their colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Is it possible for money to buy love? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...