This is not the time to vote on ethnic, religious or regional lines - Okogie

Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, the retired Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, has warned Nigerians to beware of some individuals plotting to destabilise the nation and plung it into tribal and religious war ahead of 2019 elections.

Okogie, in a letter entitled 'Beware the Ides of March' urged Nigerians not to vote on ethnic, religious or regional lines.

The letter read: “No true lover of Nigeria would want to drag this country into bloodshed.

“It will be their Ides of March when the grandstanding and insolence of presidential and gubernatorial media spokespersons will be utterly unhelpful. Approaching another year of elections, this admonition has become frightfully pertinent. For what is being witnessed looks like a re-enactment of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. In this re-enactment, Julius Caesar would represent Nigeria; the Roman politicians who plotted his assassination would represent the average Nigerian politician, with Brutus, the politician pretending to be Caesar’s friend, representing politicians who, in their diabolically deadly intrigues, pretend to love Nigeria, but are actually plotting her descent into bloody disintegration.

“Nigeria, like Caesar, must beware of the Ides of March. We have been witnessing politically inspired violence by Boko Haram. We have also seen how Nigerians in the states of the middle belt are killed by armed herdsmen. While the issues of Boko Haram and murderous herdsmen are yet to be given the attention they deserve, making refugees of some Nigerians on their homeland, we continue to read disturbing news of importation of arms to Nigeria. Previous importations have come and gone without any conviction or sanction. We ask, as we have been doing: Who are those importing arms into Nigeria? Are they ghosts? What is government doing about them? Why is it that some Nigerians kill other Nigerians with impunity?

"Why is it that those who masterminded the highly treasonable act of armed invasion of the National Assembly are yet to be identified, apprehended and arraigned before the courts? The build-up to the 2019 elections gives the impression that some people are out to destroy Nigeria. We must hold every political office holder and contender to an uncompromisingly rigorous standard.

"This is not the time to vote on ethnic, religious or regional lines. This is the time to vote on past records of public service. Let us not cast our votes for those who have ruined, are ruining and will ruin this country. Nigerians must beware of the Ides of March. We are still watching.”

