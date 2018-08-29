Home | News | General | Victor Moses reveals vital secret about some of his teammates at Chelsea

- Victor Moses says Eden Hazard and David Luiz are the best free-kick takers at Chelsea

- The ex Nigerian international also revealed that Ross Barkley is the best player at training

- Chelsea have won their first three games this season in the Premier League

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses has confirmed while speaking with the Chelsea official website that Ross Barkley is the best player in training this season.

The Blues under new manager Maurizio Sarri have won their first three matches this season and they are currently occupying third position on the Premier League standings.

Victor Moses while speaking with Chelsea in an exclusive interview explained that his plans is to go into property business when he retires from football.

The 27-year-old winger also confirmed that Gary Cahill and David Luiz are both good at lifting morale after a defeat at Chelsea.

Victor Moses also stated clearly in the interview with Chelsea that Belgium international Eden Hazard and Brazilian star David Luiz are the best free-kick takers at Stamford Bridge.

''I’d like to see Eden take a few more free-kicks, he’s good at them in training. David Luiz as well but he’s taken them in games before,'' Victor Moses told Chelsea website.

Chelsea signed Victor Moses on August 24, 2012 from Wigan and played his first game for the Blues on September 15 against QPR.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Nigerian winger Victor Moses announced his retirement from the Nigerian national team after six years of playing for the Super Eagles.

The Chelsea attacker made it known on his social media account that he will play no part wearing the green and white colors of Nigeria.

