Home | News | General | Amazing photos from traditional wedding attended by Davido as groomsman

Nigerian singer, Davido, had most of his fans swooned when he featured as a groomsman at a friends wedding recently. The young singer stepped out with a group of other handsome-looking men in native attires as they stole the show at a native Efik wedding ceremony.

Asides looking all shades of adorable, the 25-year-old singer who was the centre of attention at the event, revealed his dreams to be a groom someday. His revelation left many of his female fans hopeful as he didn't state whether he would settle with his current girlfriend, Chioma.

The photos have also swept many of his fans off their feet as the Efik native attire is absolutely gorgeous and made Davido look 100 percent more attractive than when he rocks Gucci or other expensive designers.

The vibrant colours of the outfit also made the singer appear cute. The uniformity with other groomsmen made it more eye-poppingly gorgeous and anyone can agree that being a traditional groom will suit Davido whenever he decided to walk down the aisle. It's no wonder the photos from the ceremony have been making waves online.

READ ALSO: Davido finally registers for NYSC as he was seen rocking his khaki uniform

Peek the photos below:

The Fia crooner also thrilled the invited guests to a performance where he handled the microphone in the native attire, spicing the act up with the traditional flavour it deserved. Needless to say, OBO stole the show.

READ ALSO: Daddy Showkey beats man for disrespecting him and late Ras Kimono’s cousin

The groom also stunned with his groomsmen and they all looked sweet!

Congratulations to the couple!

There are certainly many things to love about Davido. Recently, the young star registered for NYSC to serve the motherland and some Nigerian celebs praised him for taking brilliant steps towards his future.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Davido Gifts Girlfriend, Chioma N45 Million Present on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...