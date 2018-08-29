Home | News | General | Ahead of APC NEC meeting, Oshiomhole reportedly takes strong decision on automatic tickets to non-performing governors

- A report indicates that Adams Oshiomhole's NEC of the APC may have decided against any automatic tickets for non-performing governors

- The report claims that some of the state governors include those of Kaduna, Kogi and Bauchi

- The report indicates that the direct primaries may not be used in states having serious security issues

Ahead of the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reports indicate that the party’s leadership, headed by Adams Oshiomhole, may have shut its doors on automatic tickets against non-performing governors on its platform.

NAIJ.com reports that at a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party held on Tuesday, August 28, the members reportedly adopted the direct primaries as against the delegate system.

Daily Independent reports that some of the governors that may fall into the category are those of Kogi, Bauchi and Kaduna states adding that they are considered to have performed below expectations.

It quoted top party members at its national secretariat of releasing the hint that Oshiomhole rebuffed pressures to drop his insistence on performance as the yardstick for the endorsement of the party ahead of 2019.

One of the sources said this was the reason Oshiomhole is pushing for the adoption of direct primaries to pick candidates ahead of the 2019 elections.

“Yes it is true, the national chairman is not backing some governors because of their poor performance.

“He has said repeatedly that the party cannot guarantee automatic ticket for some aspirants, especially governors whose performance fall far short of expectations.

“That is the reason he is pushing for direct primaries, because if direct primaries are used, some of the governors will not have a chance, and they know this.

“That is why they are kicking against it. But one thing is certain, direct primaries will be used in the south west. They have adopted that.

“The only zone that direct primaries may not be used may be some states of north east because of the fragile security situation there, but as for other zones, it may be used. But let’s wait and see what happens later today," the source said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 28, met with caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Aso Rock, Abuja, with former Delta state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, making a surprise appearance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uduaghan, a two-term governor of the oil rich state, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2007 and 2015, had been speculated to be planning to switch to the APC.

