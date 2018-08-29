Home | News | General | Breaking: Kwankwaso declares for presidency in Abuja (photos, video)

Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has declared his intention to run for presidency in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former governor made this declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, August 29.

Recall that NAIJ.com had reported that Kwankwaso was reportedly denied access to Abuja’s Eagle Square.

The former governor made this declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, August 29. Credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Rabiu Kwankwaso's bid to use Abuja’s Eagle Square was reportedly turned down. Credit: Sodiq Adelakun

The former governor had proposed to use the venue to declare his presidential bid. Facility manager of the Abuja International Conference Centre & Eagles Square, Usman Raji said the decision to deny him the Eagle Square was to avoid disruption of “work flow” at the federal secretariat.

A supporter of Kwankwaso seen with a burning broom. Credit: Sodiq Adelakun

“We are sorry to inform you that the event can no longer hold on the said date because it is a political event and the 29th of August, 2018 happens to be a work day, as it would disrupt the usual work flow of the federal secretariat.

Kwankwaso's supporters struggling to gain entrance into the venue of the declaration. Credit: Sodiq Adelakun

“We apologise for the oversight on our part to note the date in relation to the nature of the event. We regret every inconvenience caused by this,” Raji was quoted to have said in the letter.

NAIJ.com had also reported that former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, announced a new venue for his formal presidential declaration.

Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Binta Sipikin, said the ceremony will now hold at Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja.

