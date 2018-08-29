Home | News | General | 2019: Dankwambo, Lamido get PDP nomination forms for N12m each; Governor Ikpeazu picks his with N600,000

- The Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo and the former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido under the PDP have picked their interest and nomination forms for N12 million each

- In the south-east geopolitical zone, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, obtained the form for N600,000 on Tuesday, August 28

-The Senate president, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal are yet to pick theirs

The national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja was on Tuesday, August 28, taken over by the sale of nomination forms to aspirants seeking to contest the 2019 general polls under its wings.

Whereas many aspirants made payments for the forms in bank drafts, others paid through Point of Sales (POS) machines, The Sun reports'

Listed among those who collected expression of interest and nomination forms were the Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who is seeking to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the party

Also, the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, picked the PDP presidential nomination form. Both aspirants paid N2 million each for expression of interest forms and N10 million for the nomination forms.

Meanwhile, the Abia Concerned Citizens (ACC) paid N600,000 to obtain the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms for Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia state governor.

Ambassador Bestman Eruba, the leader of the group, said the ACC was impressed with the performance of Ikeazu since he assumed office in 2015.

Eruba further said that residents want him to continue as governor for another four years, in order to consolidate on his achievements.

Eruba said: “We are at the headquarters of the PDP to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Governor Ikpeazu, who, in our estimation, has done excellently well. Governor Dankwambo also purchased the nomination form at the Legacy House Abuja, where he met with the opposition party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members.

So far, it has not been confirmed if the former governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa, have obtained the PDP presidential nomination form.

Apart from thees governors, others who have indicated interest in the PDP presidential ticket are former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former education minister, Ibrahim Shekarau, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna state governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Others are founder of Baze University, Abuja, Senator Datti Baba Ahmed, former minister of special duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang.

However, the Senate president, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who are speculated to be eyeing the PDP presidential ticket, are yet to officially state their interests.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso had declared his intention to run for presidency in 2019 on the platform of the PDP. Kwankwaso said this in Abuja on Wednesday, August 29.

The former governor had proposed to use the venue to declare his presidential bid. Facility manager of the Abuja International Conference Centre & Eagles Square, Usman Raji said the decision to deny him the Eagle Square was to avoid disruption of “workflow” at the federal secretariat.

