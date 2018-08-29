Home | News | General | Meet Ghanaian lady who shares a striking resemblance with teen star Regina Daniels (photos)

NAIJ.com has sighted some beautiful photos of Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapim Poloo and a Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels who have been touted as 'twin sisters' due to their striking resemblance.

The photos were posted by the controversial attention-seeking Rosemond Brown who collaged the photos to show off her 'twin' sister to the rest of the world.

Rosemond Alade Brown, posted three grided photos of herself and Regina Daniels and revealed her admiration and shock over their resemblance.

She captioned the photos, "Monday it's like I found my twin sister. Today on my page it's all about us. HELLO @regina.daniels hope you are doing good see you soon in Nigeria"

Some fans and followers who saw the photos expressed their excitement and their disbelief in the shocking resemblance.

Another fan, boatengglendagrace, who looked past the striking resemblance commented on the beauty of the two ladies as she captured her comment, "U guyz luk beautiful" .

iamqwinadepa, could not agree more with the actress as she commented, "She really looks like you. Wow".

devotiongh1, confirmed the 'twins' part after seeing the photos and remarked, "Wow are you guys twins."

trendydeliveryservices, wrote, "The resemblance though" , confirming Rosemond Brown's assertion.

Yaa_hygrade, who appears to be a die-hard fan of Akuapim Poloo wrote, "You look alike momm buh still Akuapem Polo baako."

However, some fans like __didi.___, who did not see the resemblance Rosemond Brown was seemingly happy about wrote, "Honestly... you don't look alike".

officialnanatachie, also believed their resemblance was as a result of excess make-up and remarked, "You don't look alike o, wash the makeup and lemme see the differences well".

Following the alleged snub from Nigerians during the visit of some Ghanaian artistes in Nigeria, a fan, sweetadoma "Nice one but madam don't trust Nigerian people too much."

Rosemond Alade Brown has managed to make a name for herself on social media with her controversial videos.

She has commented on issues involving a lot of celebrities including Shatta Wale, Shatta Michy, Moesha Boduong, Wisa Greid, Medikal, Kwesi Nyantakyi and John Dumelo.

