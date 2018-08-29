Home | News | General | DTHA 2019: It’s time to reverse wrongs —Tete
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

DTHA 2019: It’s time to reverse wrongs —Tete



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/08/2018 10:26:00
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

WARRI—FORMER Chief Whip of Warri South Council Legislative Arm and contender for Warri South Constituency 1 seat in Delta State House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2019 polls, Mr. Austin Tete, has noted that  since the creation of Warri South Constituency 1, nobody from the rural areas has been given the opportunity to represent the constituency, hence the need to correct the perceived wrong.

Tete in a statement  at his community, Egbokodo in Ubeji/Obodo Ward, Warri South council of the state, while declaring his intention to vie for the Warri South Constituency 1 seat, said  that it was time to change the narrative.

Assuring that he will make his constituents and youths in general proud if given the mandate, he canvassed for the support of party leaders and delegates ahead of the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72