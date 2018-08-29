Home | News | General | DTHA 2019: It’s time to reverse wrongs —Tete

WARRI—FORMER Chief Whip of Warri South Council Legislative Arm and contender for Warri South Constituency 1 seat in Delta State House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2019 polls, Mr. Austin Tete, has noted that since the creation of Warri South Constituency 1, nobody from the rural areas has been given the opportunity to represent the constituency, hence the need to correct the perceived wrong.

Tete in a statement at his community, Egbokodo in Ubeji/Obodo Ward, Warri South council of the state, while declaring his intention to vie for the Warri South Constituency 1 seat, said that it was time to change the narrative.

Assuring that he will make his constituents and youths in general proud if given the mandate, he canvassed for the support of party leaders and delegates ahead of the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary.

