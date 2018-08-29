Home | News | General | Delta @ 27: We have reasons to celebrate —Oborevwori
Delta @ 27: We have reasons to celebrate —Oborevwori



By Festus Ahon

ASABA—SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said Deltans have every reason to roll out the drums to celebrate, insisting that the state has made tremendous progress at 27.

Sheriff Oborevwori

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu,  scored  the state high, saying: “Delta State has done very well in 27 years of its creation and the future is bright for us as a state. I, therefore,  enjoin Deltans not to relent in their total support for the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to enable him deliver more dividends of democracy in the years ahead.

“We have achieved a lot in  Delta State  in the 27 years of its creation. Development has spread to all parts of the state and this is giving all parts of the state a sense of belonging. The three senatorial districts have been transformed in the last 27 years. We have recorded huge success as a people in these 27 years of living together.

“All sectors in the state have been developed fully to the admiration of Deltans. There is peace in all parts of the state. Today, Deltans are living  in harmony and that is the way it should be.”

Congratulating Deltans on the 27th anniversary of the state’s creation, Oborevwori urged them to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

He added: “The strength of Delta State today at 27 is our unity and so I am using this occasion of our anniversary to call on the good people of Delta State to continue to live in peace with one another.

“We can achieve so many things in the state when we remain united. We cannot afford to fail our founding fathers. We should maintain the existing ethnic harmony in the state as this is the only way to attract more investors and development  to the state.

“We will continue to dwell more on people oriented  bills and  also give adequate attention to our oversight functions and sustain the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature. We will continue to work round the clock for more bills to be passed and assented to.”

