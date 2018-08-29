Home | News | General | My wife’s promiscuity has no bound – man tells court

A 49-year-old man, Gbenga Olomilua, has urged a Grade C Customary Court sitting at Inanlende, Ibadan, to uphold the divorce request of his wife, Rashidat, alleging that her promiscuity has no bound.

Newsmen report that Olomilua told the court on Wednesday that his 10-year-old union with the plaintiff was characterised with cheating, nagging and disrespect.

”I married her when she was nothing. Although I didn’t pay her dowry, yet I took care of her and provided for all her needs to make her satisfied.

”I work in Lagos, but I spend my weekends in Ibadan. Unfortunately, she used my absence as an opportunity to learn the acts of infidelity from her friends.

”She is now an expert, whose promiscuity has reached an alarming stage. She hardly stays at home to take care of the two kids of our marriage.

”She is fond of nagging, and she will never listen to or obey my instructions and command as the husband.

“In this regard, her decision to end the marriage is a welcome development,” Olomilua stated.

NAN reports that Rashidat, 32, had earlier prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds of brutality and unrest of mind.

She accused her husband of turning her into a punching bag when they quarrel.

“He even cut my hair with a razor in one of our fights. My lord, I am scared, because I am not sure of what he wants to do with my hair.

“He does not treat me as a husband will treat his lovely wife. He maltreats me, never providing for my needs,” she said.

Rashidat, therefore, said that since there was no more love in the relationship, the court should have both parties go their separate ways.

The President of the court, Chief Ramoni Olafenwa, thereafter, dissolved the marriage and gave the custody of the first kid to Olomilua.

Olafenwa directed the second child to remain with Rashidat and ordered the respondent to pay N4,000 as monthly upkeep allowance for the second child.

He admonished the parties to keep away from each other and maintain peace.

