APC’ll get more states in 2019, says Zeus Polls

LAGOS — AN Europe-based independent pollsters, Zeus Polls, said, yesterday that the All Progressives Congress, APC, may win most states during the 2019 governorship elections.

Zeus Polls correctly predicted Gov. Willie Obiano’s and Gov-elect Kayode Fayemi’s victories in the last governorship elections held in Anambra and Ekiti states.

The latest Zeus Polls findings, signed by Zeus Polls Chief Operating Officer, Berlin, in Germany, Tanko Suleiman, stated that despite a seemingly voters’ antipathy to APC’s in the upcoming 2019 general elections, the party is the favourite to win the 2019 governorship elections in key states.

The statement reads in part: “51% of voters polled in Kaduna State, expressed a desire to return incumbent Gov. Nasiru El’ Rufai in 2019. 65% of the voters polled in Lagos State, want incumbent Gov. Ambode returned in 2019. 58% of voters polled in Edo State say they’ll return incumbent Gov. Godwin Obaseki in 2019. In the PDP-held Rivers State, 65% of voters polled do not want incumbent Gov. Nyesom Wike back in 2019, as over 47% of polled voters favoured a Riverine APC Candidate to beat the incumbent in 2019.

“In Kano State, only 43% of voters polled are in favour of the incumbent Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje returning in 2019, as 60% say they’ll vote for any candidate supported by former Gov Kwankwanso.”

