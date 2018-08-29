Home | News | General | Police sergeant stabs man to death for dating his wife

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A Police sergeant has stabbed a man to death for allegedly dating his estranged wife after his efforts to stop the deceased from seeing her failed.

The incident, which happened last Sunday at Oteri community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, led to the arrest of the suspect simply identified as Ijeoma, who is attached to the Patani Police Division.

The victim, David Ogbodo, was said to have been rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital, where he was confirmed dead from excessive bleeding, as a result of injuries sustained during the attack on him.

Though the marital status of the policeman and his wife, simply identified as Jennifer, could not be ascertained, sources at the community hinted that the marriage between the couple had already collapsed.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard yesterday, a source at the community disclosed that the policeman had stormed the community in company of a team of other policemen drafted from the Ughelli ‘A’ Division to intervene in the matter by inviting the victim for questioning.

The source, a female resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that the suspect, in his complaint, failed to inform the Police that a case of divorce between him and his wife was in court.

According to the source, “when all efforts by the policeman to stop the victim from seeing his wife failed, he reported the matter to the Police, which, in trying to resolve the issue amicably, drafted some policemen with him to invite the victim for questioning.

“On getting to the deceased’s residence, the policemen met him and the suspect’s wife together. He broke a bottle and used it to stab David multiple times, leading to his death.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, promised to get details on the incident, but was yet to do so as at press time.

