Benue APC Rep, 8,000 others defect to PDP

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—OVER 8,000 members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State, alongside the lawmaker representing Gwer West/East in the National Assembly, Mr. Mark Gbillah, have defected to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Gbillah, who led the mass defection in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area yesterday, was also accompanied by the council chairman, councillors, political appointees from the area including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others, who moved with him are the state House of Assembly member for Gwer West, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Relations and the General Manager, Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency.

Addressing the gathering, the lawmaker said they left APC after consulting widely with major stakeholders in the constituency.

His words: “This is the axis that herdsmen ravaged the most in our state apart from Makurdi, Guma and Logo Local Government areas.

“Our people were killed and chased away from their communities and ancestral homes and the Federal Government feigned ignorance, despite the cries of every one of us, including Governor Samuel Ortom.

“So over 8,000 of us are leaving the party and more will be leaving in the coming days as the train moves to other areas of my constituency and Gwer East.”

