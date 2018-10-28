Home | News | General | Beautiful photos from Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi’s bridal shower

It is no longer news that Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi will be walking down the aisle with the man of her dreams in few days!

In the spirit of this, close friends hosted the bride-to-be to a beautiful bridal shower even as she looked amazing in her mini white dress paired with a princess tiara.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi who is an OAP for Beat FM will be getting married to the manager of Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz come November 3.

Falz's manager whose name is Femisoro Ajayi and Gbemi have reportedly been dating for two years now and the couple have decided to seal the deal.

We spotted a couple of pictures on Instagram which shows the colour theme for the event was white, gold and blush.

Check out some of the photos below:

Meanwhile, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi recently took to her Twitter page to detail how some employers pay their staff based on how many children they have.

She decried this trend saying employers should do better and that the personal lives of their staff is none of their business.

