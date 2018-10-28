Home | News | General | Kaduna: Who will save us from the madness of religion? (opinion)

Editor's note: Pubic affairs analyst, Abdullahi O. Haruna, writes on the reoccurring violence and sectarian crises that has been a major issue in Kaduna which recently claimed the live of a foremost traditional ruler in the state.

Read below:

In Kaduna state, the inhabitants positioned themselves on the axis of death, While the Muslims inhabitants waylay and kill people around Mararaba Jos, the Christian inhabitants kill travellers around Gonin Gora? The foolishness of these demented people is that they don't actually kill themselves, they kill innocent travellers who are not even inhabitants of the states and loot their wares. These are nothing but criminal elements hiding under the abused identity of Islam and Christianity.

Like they did in Anambra and Kogi, where homes of kidnappers were marked and demolished, Governor El-Rufai should hold firm to his threat of relocating any community that chooses to live in terror instead of peace. It becomes very dangerous when people live only to inflict pains on others, such people should never be accorded any semblance of dignity. They don't deserve the respect and honour of civility.

For every slight provocation, they rush out of their smelly prejudices to unleash unmitigated terror on people. This must stop, no society grows with this kind of perennial hangover of hate and constricted venom. We must speak to the ugliness of our people to learn from the civility of the south who use religion for development and not tool of destruction. Any religion that retards development should be discarded as even God would not be proud of adherents who spill innocent blood in his name.

The two major religions in the north are unashamedly guilty of intolerant and hate-filled adherents. They bask in the smelly euphoria of their obstinate dogmatism, they are perpetually tied to venom for themselves. The tragedy of these groups is their embarrassing lazy traces. They are the poorest of the earth, jobless and frightening unproductive. They rely on the toils of others to gyrate in their supremacy entitlements. The things they use every day in their worship centres are not made by them, they benefit from those who carry no religion as tool of development but mere spiritual fulfillment evaluated only by the supreme being. Because they dwell in indolence, waiting on others to provide for them their paraphernalia of worships, they have more time for inanities in this case living in the opposite of what they preach.

To say religion has failed us as a people is an understatement, it has left us more pained, paranoid and impoverished. It has become breeding grounds for hate and bigotry, malice and death. Never seen where adherents are pushed to embrace farming, indulge in scientific drives, encourage to live in harmony but I have seen where religion has encouraged people to live in fears of others, frightened to make neighbours enemies and reminded of the supremacy of one religion over others.

Who will save us from the madness of religion in this clime?

