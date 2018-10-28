Home | News | General | APC primaries: President Buhari to meet aggrieved parties this week

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to meet with all the aggrieved parties in the APC

- The party has been in turmoil since its contentious primary elections nationwide

- The president had earlier set-up a five-man panel to look into the crisis in the affected states

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to meet with all the aggrieved parties in the aftermath of the contentious primary elections in all state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to finding a lasting solution.

According to ThisDay, the president is scheduled to meet with the APC stakeholders on Tuesday, October 30.

This is believed to be against the backdrop of a report recently submitted by a five-man panel set up by Buhari to look into the crisis in the affected states especially in Ogun and Zamfra states, which is said to have put so much pressure on the president to step in.

Legit.ng gathered that members of the panel included the minister of education, Adamu Adamu; the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari.

Disturbed by the distraction the aftermath of the party crisis has since caused, the president has resolved to intervene in all states with lingering crisis, relying on both security reports and the findings of his five man panel.

The president is said to have realised that the Oshiomole-must-go agenda was real especially with the involvement of governors, NWC members and some close allies of his, who maintained they could no longer work with him.

He has therefore set Tuesday to address the matter once and for all and in all the states affected.

Meanwhile, in its efforts to end the lingering post-primary elections crisis rocking Ogun state, the APC has taken steps to pacify Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The party has given the governor three senatorial slots and the right to bring in one member for the House of Representatives.

Subsequently, the governor’s name and two others have been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s senatorial candidates in the 2019 elections.

