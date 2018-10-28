Home | News | General | Ooni of Ife and new wife make first public appearance in church, Olori Naomi preaches (video)

Following the glamorous wedding ceremony of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his new wife, Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi, the royal couple have been the talk of the town.

Recently, they both made their first public appearance together and the Ooni of Ife was spotted at his wife's church as she ministered and made some prophetic declarations to the congregation.

It's no news that the new olori is a renowned evangelist in the town of Ondo. In fact, several clips of her performing miracles in her church surfaced online as soon as people started asking questions about the new queen.

Rather than quit her calling, even as the new wife of the Ooni, the young lady can be seen still preaching the gospel and this time, she had the king by her side as she delivered the sermon for the day. The video has been making waves online, with a lot of people admiring the couple, while some still have questions.

[embedded content]

Some of the issues that have been arising concerning the king marrying another wife is the fact that it will be the Ooni's third marriage and while it is alright for African men to marry as they like, women don't have such liberty and in a case where a woman is moving from one marriage to another, she's often castigated by society.

Yoruba actress, Fathia Balogun recently talked about how women are criticised for doing the same thing the Ooni of Ife has done concerning marriage.

Asides, marriage, however, the more puzzling thing for many people who understand the Yoruba culture is the fact that the king is an unapologetic Christian who revers Jesus. A direct contrast to the practice the wearer of his crown should be doing.

In fact, the new olori takes joy in leading prayer sessions at the palace.

