Ebola hero: Buhari pays tribute to Stella Adadevoh



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 06:30:00
President Buhari, in a tweet on Saturday, October 27, paid tribute to late Dr Stella Adadevoh who died in August 2014, after coming in contact with a Liberian diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, who was diagnosed of Ebola.

The late doctor ensured that Sawyer was quarantined despite threats from the Liberian government to let him go.

Dr Adadevoh’s heroic move helped check the spread of the virus, thereby saving millions of Nigerians from the deadly viral disease.

