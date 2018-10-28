Home | News | General | Ebola hero: Buhari pays tribute to Stella Adadevoh

President Buhari, in a tweet on Saturday, October 27, paid tribute to late Dr Stella Adadevoh who died in August 2014, after coming in contact with a Liberian diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, who was diagnosed of Ebola.

The late doctor ensured that Sawyer was quarantined despite threats from the Liberian government to let him go.

Dr Adadevoh’s heroic move helped check the spread of the virus, thereby saving millions of Nigerians from the deadly viral disease.

President Buhari’s tribute, and other prominent Nigerians’, follows Google’s international recognition which honoured Dr Adadevoh on her 62nd posthumous birthday with a doodle.

Google, on regular basis, uses a doodle to temporarily replace its iconic logo on its homepage to celebrate popular and influential people, holidays, events, and so on.

Meanwhile, parents of over 100 Chibok girls still held by Boko Haram terrorists have expressed worry that President Buhari has not paid a visit to console them or sent a delegation to do that on his behalf.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Chibok Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenke, who said the parents were anxious to hear directly from the president rather than through the media.

The parents said sending a delegation to Chibok would enable them to interface with the federal government.

Nkenke said: “The parents trust the Buhari administration because they fulfilled their promises on the freed 103 girls. Even the four girls who escaped on their own were able to make it because of the pressure mounted on the insurgents. But as human beings, they feel it is taking too long to bring back their children after they were told it would happen soon.

“I just had meeting with the parents. They were worried that if Buhari can send officials to Dapchi to console the parents of Leah, why not send another delegation to parents of more than 100 girls in Chibok still in Boko Haram captivity.

“There is need for President Muhammadu Buhari to send some representatives to Chibok, if he cannot come himself. This will give the parents of the missing girls a sense of belonging and solidarity from the federal government."

