Leicester owner Vichai feared dead as son and club director escape helicopter crash

- Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crashed in a ball of flames at King Power Stadium car park on Saturday night.

- The helicopter landed on the pitch after the final whistle and took off around 8.45pm

- BT Sport coverage captured the helicopter making it exit from the ground before the crash

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is feared dead after his helicopter crashed and burst into flames at the club’s stadium car park on Saturday night.

According to UK Sun report, Srivaddhanaprabhab’s company’s King Power has reportedly confirmed he was on board on the helicopter, when the crash occurred.

And have promised to issue another statement concerning the crash later today.

Also, BBC’s sources claim a close member of the Srivaddhanaprabhab’s family also confirmed he was on board his helicopter.

The UK Sun report further that the chairman's son Aiyawatt, who also doubles as the vice-chairman, alongside director of football Jon Rudkin were not on board the helicopter.

Interestingly, the 60-year-old chairman Srivaddhanaprabhab, who watched Leicester City play out a 1-1 draw against West Ham, was captured live on TV leaving the ground.

The helicopter was seen landing on the pitch after the final whistle

The helicopter which took off at around 8.45pm nosedived seconds after making its exit from pitch, less than 200 yards away. before ending up in a ball of flames.

BT Sport pundit Jake Humphrey was captured on camera pointing to the helicopter from the studio during a live broadcast informing viewers of club owner’s exit from the ground.

Host Jake Humphrey and pundits on Premier League Tonight discussed the chopper as it took off

“As you can see the owners are now heading off,” he said.

After the crash was confirmed, the programme was ended abruptly, as the crew was evacuated from the stadium.

Other eyewitnesses have also given their own account of how the crash occurred.

On the other hand, video clips and photos coming out of the King Power stadium showed how the helicopter went down in a ball of flames, leaving onlookers to only watch in horror, from safe distance.

The club’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was spotted crying after the crash outside the stadium as fire crews tried to put off the flames.

Other personalities that witnessed the crash, include Peter Shilton’s wife.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, after an aircraft came down in a car park behind the ground.

"Officers are working alongside the ambulance service, Leicester Fire and Rescue Service, the Air Accident Investigation Branch and Leicester City Football Club to establish the exact circumstances of the collision."

Equally, the East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust confirmed the incident via their tweet.

"We are also in attendance and will update when possible."

A cordon was created around the flames as the area was evacuated.

Reacting on Sky News, one Leicester City fan said: "I hope they're okay. Doesn't seem like they have had much of a chance. Just burst into flames."

