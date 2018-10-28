Home | News | General | Man City set to make a move for £62M rated Dutch midfielder in January

- The Citizens will make a move for Dutch midfielder de Jong in the winter transfer window

- He is expected to see out this season with Ajax if parties involved agree to the deal before the close of the next window

- The midfielder is also wanted by Barcelona and a few other top European clubs

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a £62 million move for Dutch wonder-kid Frankie de Jong in January.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and few other top European clubs - with the Spanish League giants willing to above £50m.

City, having failed to land the youngster in their previous bids are set to go all out to seal the deal for the player which would include a potential £18m more in bonuses.

SunSport report that Pep Guardiola is not in a hurry to bring the midfielder to the Etihad Stadium in January - meaning the star will see out this season with his present club.

The Blues side of Manchester are recruiting in their bid to win their first Champions League title.

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva is the latest City star in line for a new deal just a year after his arrival.

Etihad chiefs have already agreed extensions for goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus.

Legit.ng recall that Arsenal and Manchester City are in the race to sign Ajax youngster Frenkie De Jong.

According to the report, the two Premier League club have both spoken to the Dutch club over a deal for the 20-year-old player in January 2018.

The central midfielder has broken into the first team and has sparked a tug-of-war to get him to the Premier League with champions Chelsea also monitoring his situation.

