Home | News | General | Man City set to make a move for £62M rated Dutch midfielder in January
Leicester owner Vichai feared dead as son and club director escape helicopter crash
Delta state prince wed two women same day in grand style (photos)

Man City set to make a move for £62M rated Dutch midfielder in January



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 05:56:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- The Citizens will make a move for Dutch midfielder de Jong in the winter transfer window

- He is expected to see out this season with Ajax if parties involved agree to the deal before the close of the next window

- The midfielder is also wanted by Barcelona and a few other top European clubs

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a £62 million move for Dutch wonder-kid Frankie de Jong in January.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and few other top European clubs - with the Spanish League giants willing to above £50m.

City, having failed to land the youngster in their previous bids are set to go all out to seal the deal for the player which would include a potential £18m more in bonuses.

READ ALSO: Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes in flames shortly after West Ham game

SunSport report that Pep Guardiola is not in a hurry to bring the midfielder to the Etihad Stadium in January - meaning the star will see out this season with his present club.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 244