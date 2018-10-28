Home | News | General | Delta state prince wed two women same day in grand style (photos)

Days ago, Legit.ng reported the story of Obukeni Prince Monday Ochendu who took to Facebook to reveal that he was marrying two woman same day.

The prince who revealed that he is from the family of his royal majesty, Edward Obukeni 1 (Jp) Ovie of Igbide Kingdom in Delta state has finally tied the knot with his brides.

The brides identified as Miss Ufuoma Ozoro and Miss Oghale Andrew look happy as they wed traditionally. The grand ceremony took place at Uruwhre Quarter, Igbidi Kingdom, Isoko South local government area of the state.

Recall that Prince Monday Ochendu shared his wedding poster on Facebook with the caption: “The date is 27 October 2018 you all are invited.” According to his traditional wedding invitation, he described his wedding at an ‘Excursion Ceremony’.

This is not the first time such a marriage is taken place. Similarly, in January 2017, a young man walked down the aisle with two women in Abia state. Identified as Master Ejindu, the man got married to Miss Oyediya and Miss Ebere on Sunday, February 25.

Happy married life to them!

