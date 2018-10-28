Home | News | General | Governor Amosun reportedly perfects defection plans as he plants top aides in DPP

- Governor Amosun has allegedly perfected plans to leave APC

- The governor reportedly planted his aides as candidates in a new party, DPP

- Recall that he had earlier dismissed claims that he is planning to dump the ruling party

There seems to be no end in sight for the crisis in the All Progressives Congress over its primaries as there are alleged indications that the Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, is set to defect to the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP).

Despite the governor’s denial of defection plot, The Punch reports that its investigations revealed that Amosun had already positioned his close allies and top government officials in the state in the DPP to contest against the candidates of the ruling party.

The newspaper reports that the officials and aides would be eventually unveiled as the candidates of the DPP in the guise of “consensus on or before December.”

READ ALSO: 2019: PPN presidential candidate Al-Mustapha also blames military for failure to submit

The report further states that an APC source, who claimed to be fully involved in the governor’s plans, said on Saturday, October 27, that the officials would move ahead of him before Amosun would eventually join them.

“The plan is that he may not leave now, but he (Amosun) will leave.

“He already has candidates for the three senatorial zones and nine House of Representatives seats in the DPP,” the source was quoted to have said.

Legit.ng gathers from the report that the candidate for the Ogun East senatorial district is Babatunde Ipaye, who is the current state’s commissioner for health.

In Ogun Central, the alleged candidate is Alhaji Bolanle Adeyemi, a serving senior special assistant to the governor.

For the Ogun West senatorial district, the alleged governor’s candidate is the current senior special assistant to the governor on energy, Taiwo Fagbemi.

“They (officials and aides) are to be substituted with the consensus candidates on or before the December 1 deadline for withdrawal/final substitution of candidates,” The Punch states.

For the House of Representatives seats, Amosun’s alleged candidates in the DPP are Odebiyi Safiu-Abiodun, a former chairman, Yewa South local government area, as the candidate for the Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency; and Adekunbi Fatai-Aremu for the Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency.

Fatai-Aremu is a younger brother to the speaker, Ogun state House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi.

The candidate for the Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency is Olabode Taofeek-Babatunde, a former local government chairman. The special adviser and general manager, Ogun Housing Corporation, Olajumoke Akinwunmi, is the candidate for the Abeokuta South Federal Constituency.

Other alleged Amosun allies are Odumosu Olugbenga for the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency; Mojeed Ekelojumati, a commissioner in the Civil Service Commission, for the Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency seat; and the current Ifo local government chairman, Ariori Saheed, for the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency.

The seat for the Ado Odo/Ota Federal Constituency reportedly has Lamidi Rasheed, while Shittu Olawale, the Odogbolu local government area chairman, is for Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu East Federal Constituency.

Some of the identified candidates, who, however, reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity to one of our correspondents on Friday, October 26, confirmed that they were on their way to the DPP on the instruction of the embattled governor.

“Yes, it is true, the governor has said we should move to the DPP, but I cannot make any official comment now. Oga will join us later,” one of them in the National Assembly reportedly said.

Recall that Amosun has alleged that the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, colluded with some persons he described as members of the ‘Lagos cabal’ to manipulate the primaries, especially that of the governorship, in the state.

The APC has submitted the name of an oil magnate, Dapo Abiodun, as its governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the surprise of Amosun, who had consistently maintained that a member of the House of Representatives, Adekunle Akinlade, would succeed him as the state governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our app for android, read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, vowed to defeat the APC in Ogun state in the 2019 governorship election.

The former lawmaker who is the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) made the statement on Monday, October 22, at his official introduction as the candidate of the party's headquarters in Onikolobo area of Abeokuta.

Bankole said he was confident his party would sack the APC in the poll because the ADC had the structure to emerge victorious.

Femi Kuti Reveals Nigeria's Major Problem, Proffers Solutions | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...