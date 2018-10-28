Home | News | General | Agas, Oharisi, over 1,000 supporters dump PDP for APC in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – MR Frank Agas, immediate younger brother of the Secretary to Delta State Government, SSG, Mr Festus Agas, Prince Bright Oharisi, cousin to Prince Eric Oharisi, member representing Ughelli North State Constituency II in the State House of Assembly with over

1000 of their supporters, Saturday, defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Agas and Oharisi who dumped the PDP separately at Oteri and Otovwodo respectively at the weekend, vowed to work at cross purpose with their kinsmen who are key political stakeholders of the PDP both in the state and the local government to deliver APC in their wards in the 2019 general elections.

Agas cited what he described as none performance of the PDP led administration in the state, as his reason for defecting from the PDP, while Oharisi held that he and his group, Delta Interest Group, DIG, had never been rewarded for their years of labour and support for the PDP.

They disclosed that APC was endeared to their hearts by the developmental strides of the Executive Director Projects, EDP of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe particularly in the area of massive road construction and renovation of schools in the council area.

APC candidate for Ughelli North Constituency II for the 2019 general election, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, while receiving the decampees on behalf of the Governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Great Ogboru, noted that all politics was local, emphasizing that “no matter who you are, you cannot leave your ward and unit to work elsewhere but would have to rely on your foot soldiers in those units”.

Assuring the decampees that they would be treated equally as every member of the APC, Egbo said: “the NDDC has been established for about 20 years but its impact was not being felt because those that were there were selling the jobs and not doing anything.

“They were just eating the money that were meant for projects. At a time we had the Managing Director of NDDC from Urhobo but there was nothing to show. It is not because the money was not there but because the people were more concerned about politics than development.”

