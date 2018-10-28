Home | News | General | Suarez, Coutinho score as Barcelona demolish Real Madrid 5-1 in first El Clasico of the season

- Los Blancos suffered heavy defeat at the Camp Nou as Barcelona record 5-1 win over arch rivals

- Suarez scored three goals while a goal each from Coutinho and Vidal sealed the win for the hosts

- The Catalans are however back at the summit of the table with 21 points from ten league games

Barcelona returned to the summit of La Liga table after thrashing Real Madrid 4-1 in the first leg of their El Clasico at thr Cam Nou on Sunday, October 28.

Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho opened scoring for the Catalans barely 11 minutes into the game through a tap in from a Jordi Alba's diagonal pass in the opponent's danger box.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez doubled the hosts lead on the half hour mark through a spot kick as they control the game despite missing their talisman Lionel Messi for the game.

The Argentine has been ruled out for three weeks after breaking his arm in Barca's 4-2 win over Sevilla last weekend.

On return from the half time break, Marcelo reduced Los Blancos' deficit through a powerful strike in the 50th minute.

But their aim of restoring parity in the game suffered a set back as Suarez further extend his side's lead in the 75th minute.

The former Liverpool forward completed his hatrick of the game in the 83rd minute with the assist credited to Sergi Roberto.

Coach Ernesto Valverde's men continued their dominance in the game after 84th minute substitute Arturo Vidal scored his first and his team's fifth in the 87th minute.

The Catalans are now back at the top of the table with 21 points from ten games - two points better than Atletico Madrid who were top temporarily after their win on Saturday.

Barcelona will welcome Cultural Leonesa to the Cam Nou for their Copa Del Rey round of 32 first leg encounter on Wednesday, October 31.

After which they travel to Rayo Valecano in a bid to continue their title defence in style.

Legit.ng recall that Barcelona beat Group B counterparts Inter Milan 2-0 in a sizzling Champions League encounter played at Camp Nou, on Tuesday, October 24.

The Catalans were without talisman Lionel Messi who is expected to be out for a month after breaking his arm.

However, that did not stop Barcelona from dominating the first stanza of play boasting 74 percent ball possession and comfortably sliding the game in their pocket.

