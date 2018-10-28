Home | News | General | Suarez, Coutinho score as Barcelona demolish Real Madrid 5-1 in first El Clasico of the season
Suarez, Coutinho score as Barcelona demolish Real Madrid 5-1 in first El Clasico of the season



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 13:18:00
- Los Blancos suffered heavy defeat at the Camp Nou as Barcelona record 5-1 win over arch rivals

- Suarez scored three goals while a goal each from Coutinho and Vidal sealed the win for the hosts

- The Catalans are however back at the summit of the table with 21 points from ten league games

Barcelona returned to the summit of La Liga table after thrashing Real Madrid 4-1 in the first leg of their El Clasico at thr Cam Nou on Sunday, October 28.

Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho opened scoring for the Catalans barely 11 minutes into the game through a tap in from a Jordi Alba's diagonal pass in the opponent's danger box.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez doubled the hosts lead on the half hour mark through a spot kick as they control the game despite missing their talisman Lionel Messi for the game.

The Argentine has been ruled out for three weeks after breaking his arm in Barca's 4-2 win over Sevilla last weekend.

