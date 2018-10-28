Home | News | General | Okorocha urges APC, Oshiomhole to pick son-in-law as candidate

- Governor Okorocha says his appeal, if upheld, would protect the integrity of APC and President Buhari

- He notes that Nwosu is the only hope of the state while other candidates spell doom

- He says the case against Nwosu was not incompetency, criminality but the fact that he is Okorocha's son-in-law

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has appealed to the National working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit the name of his son in-law, Uche Nwosu to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the ruling party's governorship candidate.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okorocha made the appeal in a press statement.

Okorocha said upholding Nwosu’s candidacy will “protect the high integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and the integrity of the Party.”

He added that Nwosu remains the “only hope” for the state, adding that the candidates of other parties would spell doom for the state.

“For some time now, I have been in Abuja fighting for the soul of Imo State from possible kidnap and subsequent destruction by political thieves.

“The only hope left for Imo State now is for Uche Nwosu to emerge as a candidate. Otherwise, there will be total economic catastrophe when I leave as governor.

“Though they have spoken falsely and badly about our candidate, nobody can say that he was a fraudster in Lagos or that he was an armed robber in Benin or an arrogant man or a criminal.

“They have actually nothing to say about him except that he is my son-in-law,” the release read.

Legit.ng recently reported that Okorocha said that the acting national publicity secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu had sent out a very bad signal to the world about the party.

Okorocha, reacting to Issa Onilu statement where he described some governors of the party’s extraction as bad losers with regard to the party’s primaries, said castigating governors who have made the party thick right from the outset was not the proper thing to do and that Onilu had sent out a very bad signal to the world.

