Home | News | General | Juventus plot bid to sign Man City ace linked with Dortmund and PSG switch in January

- Juventus are ready to snap up Manchester City youngster Phil Foden for just £175,000

- The 18-year-old midfielder has only played 47 minutes of EPL football this campaign

- Bundesliga giants Dortmund and PSG are also keeping tab on the youngster

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden is set to join Serie A champions Juventus for a mere £175,000 in the winter transfer window in January 2019.

According to a UK Sun report citing The Mirror, the Turin-based outfit are leading the race for the 18-year-old, whose present deal at the Etihad runs out at the end of next campaign.

The Italian champions are also joined by the pair of top European clubs such as Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain for the highly-rated Foden.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

At the last count, Man City chiefs are still trying to reach a new deal with Foden, who in his sixth seasons at Etihad has never made it into Pep Guardiola’s first team.

But Mirror report claim that if no deal is reached, the youngster could be allowed be allowed to leave for just £175,000 as development costs.

Foden, who was a member of the England Under-17 World Cup winning team has only enjoyed 47 minutes of English topflight action this campaign.

However, it is a huge difference when compared to his old pal and former City team-mate Jadon Sancho, who has excelled playing almost all the matches for Dortmund so far.

On the other hand, Sancho has been on top of his game this season, netting a brace Dortmund’s draw with Hertha Berlin.

His form has seen his move above his old pal Foden in the England set-up as he made his senior debut against Croatia earlier this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Foden and his Man City teammates, resume Premier League hostilities on Monday night, when they battle Tottenham at London’s Wembley.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Manchester City defeated home side Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in a Group F Champions League cracker on Tuesday, October 23, courtesy of David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva goals.

The encounter at the Metalist Oblast Sports Complex, saw the Pep Guardiola tutored-side took the lead after 30 minutes, via their Spanish playmaker, who hammed home a volley with a decent technique with Shakhtar Donetsk’s defence line struggling to clear their lines.

After the opener, the Citizens kept the pressure and on the 35 minute they were rewarded with another goal after Laporte rose highest to nod home a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

In the second stanza, Man City continued from where they left off as Riyad Mahrez and David Silva held sway in the midfield. Despite catalogue of misses Man City finally got their third goal of the night on the 70 minute after super-sub Bernardo Silva, who replaced Kevin De Bruyne scored just after two minutes to put the game beyond Shakhtar.

Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...