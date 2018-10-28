Home | News | General | Internet goes berserk over wife who confronted her husband because of his side chic
Internet goes berserk over wife who confronted her husband because of his side chic



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 12:25:00
Tweeps were left perplexed after a video went viral, which showed a wife confronting her cheating husband in front of his girlfriend.

For some people, the vows they make on their wedding day is nothing more than words- so, they cheat and lie.

One man was caught being unfaithful by his wife- and she recorded the confrontation, which took place in front of his bae.

However, social media users were left shocked over the man's reaction. The video showed the woman telling her hubby he can't have both her and his side chick, but, her words did not seem to faze him.

The video was shared on social media recently, and it sparked quite the reaction on Twitter, Legit.ng gathered.

