57 Chibok girls married off to Boko Haram fighters and now mothers, sighted in Cameroun

- Parents of Chibok schoolgirls say some of their missing daughters have been reportedly seen somewhere in Cameroun

- The parents say the girls being held in Garin Magaji and Garin Mallam villages in northern Cameroun

- They claim that the girls have been married off to Boko Haram fighters and many of them are now mothers

Parents of the missing Chibok girls have alleged that at least 57 of their daughters have been seen in villages in neighbouring Cameroun.

Daily Trust reports that the parents told the daily newspaper on Sunday, October 28 that 57 Chibok school girls being held by Boko Haram were reportedly sighted in two villages in Cameroon.

They said the abducted girls were seen by other female captives who were kept by the insurgents in the two villages in northern part of Cameroon.

Making the revelation on Sunday, the Chairman of Chibok Girls Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenke, said the girls who escaped and returned to their village near Chibok, claimed that the 57 girls were being held in Garin Magaji and Garin Mallam villages located in Marwa in northern Cameroon.

He noted that all the girls had been married off to Boko Haram fighters across the border and many of them had children.

He said: “Some of the captives escaped from the villages and spent months in military facility in Bama, where they were screened before they were finally released. One of them told us she met many of our abducted girls in two Cameroonian villages.

“Seven of the abducted Chibok girls are living in Garin Magaji, while 50 others are held in Garin Mallam where they live with their husbands and children.”

Nkenke called on President Muhammadu Buhari to collaborate with the Cameroonian government to rescue the girls.

Nkenke however restated that the Chibok girls’ parents remained grateful to the federal government under Buhari, for negotiating the release of 112 girls and rescuing four others.

“Following the visit to Dapchi town by a federal government delegation to meet the parents of Leah Sharibu, the only remaining Dapchi school girl in Boko Haram captivity, the parents of more than 100 Chibok girls still with the insurgents called on President Buhari to extend a similar gesture to Chibok.

“The parents trust the Buhari administration because they fulfilled their promises on the freed 103 girls. Even the four who escaped on their own were able to make it because of the pressure mounted on the insurgents. But as human beings they feel it is taking too long to bring back their children after they were told it would happen soon,” he said.

The Army has yet to comment on the claims made by the Chibok girls’ parents.

Recall that Legit.ng reported recently that parents of over 100 Chibok girls still held by Boko Haram terrorists expressed worry that President Muhammadu Buhari has not paid a visit to console them or sent a delegation to do that on his behalf.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Chibok Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenke, who said the parents were anxious to hear directly from the president rather than through the media.

