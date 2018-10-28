Home | News | General | Crystal Palace draw Arsenal to end Unai Emery's 11-match winning run

- Arsenal were forced to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace in a Premier League match played at Selhurst Park

- Granit Xhaka and Pierre Aubameyang scored a goal apiece in the second-half to gift Unai Emery's side a remarkable point

- Milivojevic netted a brace for the Eagles in either halves from the penalty spot to end Arsenal's 11-match winning run

Two well-taken penalties by Crystal Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic on Saturday, October 28, ended Arsenal's 11-match winning streak as the Eagles held the Gunners 2-2 in a tough Premier League match played at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal started the match brightly in the opening exchanges but conceded a clumsy penalty the 45th minute as Mustafi slid in to take Kouyate from behind to give away a the penalty.

Luka Milivojevic who missed one last week made no mistake on this particular one as the Palace skipper stepped up to send Leno to the right, while the ball slid just inside the opposite post to hand the hosts the lead.

However, upon the resumption of the second half, Arsenal restored parity in the 51st via Granit Xhaka who smashed home a free-kick from the left-hand edge of the area across Hennessey and into the top corner.

After Xhaka's well taken free-kick, the visitors dominated proceedings at Selhurst, with their efforts paying off five minutes later as in-form forward Pierre Aubameyang capitalised on Palace's defensive error to gift the Gunners the lead.

Unai Emery's side looked destined for their 12th straight win in all competitions, but the dream was shattered by Milivojevic who smashed the ball home from the penalty spot after Zaha was brought down in the box.

The disappointing result for Arsenal effectively ended their 11-match winning streak in all competitions, leaving them fourth on the EPL standings with 22 points, a point behind Manchester City who still have a game to play.

They will be looking to make amends next weekend when they host Liverpool in a Premier League crunch clash at the the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Danny Welbeck netted the only goal of the game as Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday, October 25, to extend their winning streak in all competition to 11 games.

The encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, saw the home side Sporting control the first stanza, but all the advantage failed to count after 45 minutes.

The Spaniard tactician Emery made six changes for the game in Portugal, as Granit Xhaka started in the unfamiliar territory at left-back while Welbeck was drafted in as a striker.

