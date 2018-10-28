Home | News | General | Crystal Palace draw Arsenal to end Unai Emery's 11-match winning run
Crystal Palace draw Arsenal to end Unai Emery's 11-match winning run



  28/10/2018
- Arsenal were forced to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace in a Premier League match played at Selhurst Park

- Granit Xhaka and Pierre Aubameyang scored a goal apiece in the second-half to gift Unai Emery's side a remarkable point

- Milivojevic netted a brace for the Eagles in either halves from the penalty spot to end Arsenal's 11-match winning run

Two well-taken penalties by Crystal Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic on Saturday, October 28, ended Arsenal's 11-match winning streak as the Eagles held the Gunners 2-2 in a tough Premier League match played at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal started the match brightly in the opening exchanges but conceded a clumsy penalty the 45th minute as Mustafi slid in to take Kouyate from behind to give away a the penalty.

Luka Milivojevic who missed one last week made no mistake on this particular one as the Palace skipper stepped up to send Leno to the right, while the ball slid just inside the opposite post to hand the hosts the lead.

