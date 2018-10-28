Home | News | General | Nigerian Air Force graduates 30 officers from young officers' course in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated another batch of 30 officers from the Young Officers’ Course (YOC) at the Military Training Centre (MTC), NAF Base Kaduna.

Legit.ng gathered that the YOC is a 3-month course aimed at developing the capacity of NAF officers, of the rank of flying officer, for future leadership tasks.

During the YOC, the officers were groomed in subjects such as general service knowledge, staff duties, asymmetric warfare principles and NAF Base defence concept, among others, to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency.

Cross section of the graduands during the ceremony. Photo credit: NAF

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Friday, October 26, the Guest of Honour, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, represented by the Air Secretary NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Gali Abdulwahab, urged the graduating officers to utilize the newly acquired knowledge to enhance their performance in subsequent deployments.

He also advised them to justify the resources invested in them by carrying out their duties diligently and professionally at all times.

Highlights of the graduation ceremony included presentation of certificates to the graduands as well as awards to those who had distinguished themselves during the course.

Among the award winners was Flying Officer OO Ilesanmi who received the CAS Award for emerging the overall best on the course.

Meanwhile, NAF has redeployed two Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and 27 other senior officers as part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.

This was contained in a statement sent to journalists by the NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramol, on Monday, October 22.

According to the statement, the newly appointed AOCs are Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Mohammed Suleiman, who is now the AOC Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna, and AVM Idi Amin, who has been moved to Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu as AOC.

