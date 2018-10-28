Home | News | General | Corruption: Bode George challenges Nigerians over Atiku

- Bode George says Nigerians should stop accusing Atiku Abubakar of corruption

- The PDP chieftain used a popular biblical passage to challenge any Nigerian that is not corrupt to come forward

- He also expressed confidence that Atiku is a changed man if indeed he were corrupt and he is also best to lead Nigeria

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Bode George has challenged accusers of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to prove that they themselves are not corrupt.

George, using a popular biblical quote, said: "He that is without sine should cast the first stone."

Punch reports that George made the statement on Sunday, October 28 on a live radio programme, saying that he believed Atiku had learned his lessons from mistakes of the past even if he were corrupt as alleged.

He argued that Atiku was in a better position to lead Nigeria.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s part, George said though he might be a person of integrity, “the general perception of the President as the leader of the All Progressives Congress makes him culpable for any perceived shortcomings of the party, such as the outcome of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.”

“This is the perception of the international election observers,” he said.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Chief Bode George advised the minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, to leave the issue of who becomes president in 2023 and focus on fixing Nigerian roads.

George was reacting to Fashola's statement that the southwest's votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections would return power to the geopolitical zone.

The chieftain of the opposition party gave the advice while speaking to journalists in Lagos on Saturday, October 27.

Source: Legit.ng

