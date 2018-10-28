Home | News | General | Morata, Willian score as Chelsea demolish Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor
Morata, Willian score as Chelsea demolish Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor



  28/10/2018 10:58:00
- Chelsea claimed their seventh Premier League win of the season by beating Burnley 2-0

- Ross Barkley, Willian and Alvaro Morata were on the scores sheet for the Blues

- They remain second on the log temporarily before Manchester City's Monday night football against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium

FA Cup champions Chelsea maintained their impressive form in the Premier League this season following their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, October 28.

The Blues, who are yet to lose any English topflight game opened scoring through much maligned Alvaro Morata in the 22nd minute.

His goal gave the visitors the lead after connecting with a Ross Barkley precise and timely pass in the oppoent's danger zone.

