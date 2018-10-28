Home | News | General | Morata, Willian score as Chelsea demolish Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor

- Chelsea claimed their seventh Premier League win of the season by beating Burnley 2-0

- Ross Barkley, Willian and Alvaro Morata were on the scores sheet for the Blues

- They remain second on the log temporarily before Manchester City's Monday night football against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium

FA Cup champions Chelsea maintained their impressive form in the Premier League this season following their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, October 28.

The Blues, who are yet to lose any English topflight game opened scoring through much maligned Alvaro Morata in the 22nd minute.

His goal gave the visitors the lead after connecting with a Ross Barkley precise and timely pass in the oppoent's danger zone.

Prior to that period, the Stamford Bridge had been trying to unlock their hosts defence but they seem to have that department in order.

Ross Barkley finally registered his name on the scores sheet in the 57th minute to double his side's lead in the game.

World Cup winning midfielder N'golo Kante provided the assist for the second goal as Maurizio Sarri's men continued their dominance in the game.

Six minutes later, Brazil superstar Willian made it three for the visitors as Ross Barkley registered his second assist for the Blues.

Coach Sean Dyche's men tried reducing their deficit before the referee sounded the final whistle but the Blues were just too much for them to handle.

Substitute Olivier Giroud after replacing Alvaro Morata in the 74th minute missed a chance to make it four for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, want away star Cesc Fabregas tasted his first Premier League action this evening after coming on for Jorginho with less than 12 minutes to the end of this meeting.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was also face with a not-to-close chance but his efforts went off target as the game winds down at Turf Moor.

Johann Gudmundsson's plan to get cancel one of Chelsea's goals was unfruitful as his effort was shot wide and the away team remain in touched in the game.

Loftus-Cheek's superb finish gifted the Blues their fourth of the game in the extra minutes of the encounter.

And moments after the goal, Craig Pawson sounded the final whistle for the match that favoured the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Legit.ng recall that Chelsea defeated Southampton 3-0 at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday, October 7 as they continued their fine start to the 2018-19 EPL season

A goal each from Eden Hazard, Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata ensured the Blues claimed their sixth EPL victory of the season.

The in-form Belgium star opened scoring for the visitors on the half hour mark after receiving a superb assist from Barkley.



