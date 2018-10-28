Anenih’s death painful- Uduaghan

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has expressed pained over the death of Chief Tony Anenih, describing him as Nigeria’s greatest Nationalist.

Uduaghan in a statement by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon said; “I have just received the sad news of the death of one of Nigeria’s greatest nationalists, Chief Tony Anenih. His passing is a painful reminder that the pool of our committed nationalist leaders is depleting.

File: Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih

“Chief Anenih was like a father-figure to me privately and on my political sojourn. He gave me the privilege of his listening ears in troubled and in good times.

“I shall forever cherish the very good memories we shared together, he was my run-to adviser who threw his doors open to me, even at short notice. I generously tapped from his wealth of experience and I am the better for it today.

“His death may be painful, but I thank God for the selfless life he lived and the legacies, worth emulating by all patriots, that he left behind. I pray that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and the Anenih’s family the fortitude to bear irreparable loss”.

