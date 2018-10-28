Home | News | General | Edo govt cancels stakeholders’ workshop on Benin River Port project
Ambode, Canadian Governor General, Payette to open new Biosecurity Lab in Lagos
Army lied over Zuba Killings – Shi’ites

Edo govt cancels stakeholders’ workshop on Benin River Port project



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 10:52:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Edo State Government has cancelled the stakeholders’ workshop earlier announced to discuss the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) exercise, the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in respect of the Benin City River Port (BRP) and Access Road Development Project.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government said, “This is to inform the general public that the stakeholders’ workshop which was announced by the Edo State Government, to discuss the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) exercise and Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in respect of the Benin City River Port (BRP) and Access Road Development Project has been cancelled.”

Obaseki

The statement continued, “All the stakeholders earlier invited to the workshop, including the Honourable chairmen of Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha local councils in Edo State, the Chairman of Warri North local council and leaders in the listed communities should take note of the cancellation.”

Ogie said further communication on the subject matter will be issued by the Edo State Government in due course.

The cancelled stakeholders’ workshop was earlier scheduled to hold this week Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 244