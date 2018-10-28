Home | News | General | Group disagrees with Atiku’s tax remittances

A pro-democracy group, Rebirth Nigeria Leadership and Good Governance Initiative has disagreed with the income declaration made by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, saying it is filled with irregularities that needs further probing.

Former Nigerian vice-President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku: NUJ, RATTAWU deny alleged unpaid salaries by Gotel Communication

It would be recalled that the PDP presidential candidate had declared N60.2 million as his yearly income, but the group said the former vice president is worth more than that. It said the PDP’s candidate is not being truthful to Nigerians and may be trying to evade paying the appropriate tax.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, national president of the group, Comrade Olugbenro Ogunoye said the amount Atiku declared is not enough to cover the number of trips he makes to the Gulf States in a year, explaining that a return first class ticket averages N3.5m to Dubai and considering the number of times he travels there, that the arithmetic is glaring.

2019: Atiku advises Buhari to adopt issues-based campaign

He said Atiku was not under any obligation to declare his income to the INEC but that the Wazirin is not being truthful to the electorates.

He said, “The amount of money the PDP presidential candidate doles out to people even before the start of electioneering, on a monthly basis, is way more than N20 million.

” Is he trying to tell us that he gave out the equivalent of his one year income to three delegates? He must have been working for ten thousand years to pull that feat.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s worth had been estimated at about $1.4 billion while his loyalists had touted his business acumen citing investments in media, shipping, education, manufacturing and other areas. If these businesses, in addition to his pension as a former vice president, cannot lift his annual earnings above N20 million, then something is cardinally wrong.

“Either the books are being cooked up to project losses and avoid paying the correct taxes or he is in reality a bad businessman that should not be allowed anywhere near the economy.

“The myth of Atiku Abubakar being a business maverick has thus been forever shattered because even those running enterprises that are a tenth of his business empire earn more than N20 million annually as personal income and their businesses are not suffering.”

Agibi said though the issues are legal requirements, that on moral grounds however, that “Atiku should declare his assets with a realistic declaration of his income as a sign of respect to the people he is soliciting votes from.”

According to him, “his companies must then submit to independent audit.

“We know his fanatical followers will try trivializing these issues but we think those that have voter’s cards and have not been tainted with his questionable wealth have a right to ask questions and get answers.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...