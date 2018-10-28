Home | News | General | Lagos traffic gridlocks worry government
Nigeria will divide the day it becomes an Islamic nation - Oyedepo
Boko Haram members attack military base in Borno

Lagos traffic gridlocks worry government



Worried by the continued traffic gridlock in Lagos, the federal government has challenged Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Nigeria (CILTN) to find lasting solutions.

Transport minister Rotimi Amaechi made the call at the 2018 CILTN Conference in Lagos and said the transport professionals should come up with empirical blue print to end the vehicular traffic on Apapa roads.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Esuabana Asonye, Director of Transport Policy and Coordination in the ministry, said the inaccessibility of the ports had become an economic setback for country.

“As a key stakeholder in the sector, the clout of the Institute remains paramount to the economic development of the nation.

“It is therefore my expectation that the conference will end with resolutions to fast track the development of the sector in all facets, especially practical ones to end the Apapa menace.

“My hope is to see human capacity development of transport professionals in certification, licensing, monitoring, evaluation, research and advocacy which are the hallmark of the institute, to become world class in scope and output.’’

He also said the Lagos traffic dilemma had for years affected the flow of freight and trade.

According to him, the ministry is expecting pragmatic inputs from the conference to end the traffic.

