El-Rufai’s policies responsible for Kaduna crisis - NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that “the cruel and reckless socio-economic policies of Kaduna State Government” should be blamed for the current crisis in the state and asked the government to immediately respite all security measures put in place by the Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi government to ensure peaceful coexistence across the state.

President of the Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said in a statement made available to newsmen that the failure of the government to take pre-emptive security measures when the crisis first broke out at Kasua Magani represents leadership failure on the part of the El-Rufai government in the state.

Wabba said the Kaduna crisis is not just a painful reminder of a relatively distant past, but a sad commentary on the state of our communal relations exacerbated.

The statement reads: “We at the Nigeria Labour Congress wish to lend our voice to those who have condemned the violent conflicts in Kaduna and it’s environs.

“These violent conflicts have led to multiple deaths officially put at 55 at Kasuwan Magaini, 22 in Kaduna metropolis and an unspecified number in other unnamed settlements.

“Almost a week after the violent conflict erupted over an issue as trivial as a dispute over the correct measure of grains of maize in the market place, it is yet to abate as reports say today there are fresh attacks and reprisals.

“The Kaduna crisis is not just a painful reminder of a relatively distant past we were better off without, it is a sad commentary on the state of our communal relations exacerbated by cruel and reckless socio-economic policies of the Kaduna State Government.

“It similarly represents leadership failure in the state as certain pre-emptive security measures ought to have been put in place in Kaduna metropolis when this conflict started at Kasuwan Magaini.

“The root causes of these conflicts must be addressed and perpetrators brought to justice. We believe human life still remains sacred in spite of our degeneration into a non-society,” NLC said.

That congress also said “It is equally important for the Kaduna State Government to restore the security measures put in place by the Government of Makarfi which ensured peace and security in the state for over ten years.

"Kaduna State cannot afford to continue to live on the edge of the knife. The implications are enormous not just for Kaduna but the whole country. Our sympathy and condolences go to those who have lost their properties or loved ones," NLC said.