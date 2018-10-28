Home | News | General | Okowa, Ortom, Mimiko, Nwuche mourn Late Tony Anenih

- Encomiums from prominent Nigerians continue to pour in for Late Chief Tony Anenih

- Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined in honouring the late PDP chieftain

- His counterpart in Benue, Samuel Ortom, has also paid homage to Late Anenih

Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with the family members, the government and the people of Edo state on the death of former minister of works, Chief Tony Anenih, who died on Sunday, October 28, at 85 years.

Governor Okowa described the Late Anenih as, “a committed patriot who served our nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication.”

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, the governor said he was saddened by the demise of the former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Okowa remarked that as a democrat, the late Anenih etched his name in the annals of Nigeria’s democratic advancement by working courageously for the emergence and consolidation of the Fourth Republic in 1999 when he joined forces with other leaders to form the PDP.

“His good works as a dedicated family man, selfless politician and great philanthropist as well as his ability to consistently, at every turn, resolve knotty political puzzles would later earn him the sobriquet – “Mr. Fix It” which would continue to live after him,” Okowa said.

On his part, Governor Ortom said the death of Chief Tony Anenih is a big loss to the country.

He described Late Chief Anenih as, “a father to all; a versatile administrator and patriot who was very passionate about the country,” adding that “Chief Anenih's selfless role as an elder statesman was felt in many aspects of the country's development.”

He further states that the wise counsel of Chief Anenih will be dearly missed, “especially now that the country is approaching another election year.”

Former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, also commiserated with the family of Anenih over his demise.

Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Chibudom Nwuche, also oaid homage to the memory of the later PDP chieftain.

Former vice president; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senate President; Dr Bukola Saraki and his deputy; Ike Ekweremadu, had earlier paid homage to Late Chief Anenih.

