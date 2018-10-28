Home | News | General | Jose Mourinho reveals why Belgian star Romelu Lukaku was used as a sub against Everton

- Romelu Lukaku was missing from Man United starting lineup in Sunday's 2-1 against Everton at the Old Trafford

- Club boss Jose Mourinho insists the forward lacks confidence to lead the line for Man United

- The Belgian forward has failed to find the back of the net in his past eight appearances for the Red Devils

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed why he took the decision not to play Romelu Lukaku in Sunday’s Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford.

According to The Mirror report citing Sky Sports sources, the Portuguese boss insists the decision was primarily based on the Belgian forward’s lack of confidence in front of goal lately.

Interestingly, the big striker has failed to score in his last eight matches for the Red Devils and has been hugely by the supporters and football pundits as well.

"He is playing lots of matches. He's not just scoring goals but fundamentally not showing lots of confidence.

"Sometimes we decide the best thing for the player is not to be on the pitch, but to be protected, away from the pressure.

"And if later he comes into game he came be positive, make a difference and back into normality.

"Romelu can score lots of goals, he is under pressure because he known for that..,.” added Mourinho, who later replaced Marcus Rashford.on the 65th minute with Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Manchester United returned to winning ways after securing a 2-1 vital victory over Everton in a Premier League match played at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 28.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial netted a goal apiece in either halves to gift the Red Devils a much-needed victory.

This was the 53rd Premier League meeting between the two sides, with United winning the 35 of those and Everton emerging victorious in just eight games.

The Sunday clash was no different, as the Old Trafford outfit continued their dominance over the Toffees.

Alexis Sanchez did not start for United even as Jesse Lingard returned to the team's line-up after a month-long absence.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata led United's attack-line, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic controlling the midfield.

The hosts dominated proceedings in the opening minutes, with their superiority paying off in the 27th minute when Pogba opened the scoring

Martial extended the lead just four minutes after half-time, curling past a helpless Pickford from 18 yards. Everton nearly pulled one back in the 51st minute via Bernard who was played in by Richarlison but his shot hit the side net as De Gea looked on.

However, in the 77th minute, Pogba was robbed in midfield, as Sigurdsson slid in Richarlison who was eventually brought down in the box by Chris Smalling to win a penalty.

Sigurdsson neatly slammed the ball into the top right corner, with De Gea going low the other way to make it 2-1.

Despite Everton's threat, United managed to hold until stoppage to claim a much-needed victory in front of their faithfuls. The victory saw the two sides swap places on the EPL standings, with the Reds up to eighth and the Blues down to ninth.

