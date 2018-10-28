Home | News | General | Jose Mourinho reveals why Belgian star Romelu Lukaku was used as a sub against Everton
Okowa, Ortom, Mimiko, Nwuche mourn Late Tony Anenih
7 facts to know about ex-PDP BoT chair Tony Anenih

Jose Mourinho reveals why Belgian star Romelu Lukaku was used as a sub against Everton



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 14:59:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Romelu Lukaku was missing from Man United starting lineup in Sunday's 2-1 against Everton at the Old Trafford

- Club boss Jose Mourinho insists the forward lacks confidence to lead the line for Man United

- The Belgian forward has failed to find the back of the net in his past eight appearances for the Red Devils

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed why he took the decision not to play Romelu Lukaku in Sunday’s Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford.

According to The Mirror report citing Sky Sports sources, the Portuguese boss insists the decision was primarily based on the Belgian forward’s lack of confidence in front of goal lately.

Interestingly, the big striker has failed to score in his last eight matches for the Red Devils and has been hugely by the supporters and football pundits as well.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"He is playing lots of matches. He's not just scoring goals but fundamentally not showing lots of confidence.

"Sometimes we decide the best thing for the player is not to be on the pitch, but to be protected, away from the pressure.

"And if later he comes into game he came be positive, make a difference and back into normality.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 244