7 facts to know about ex-PDP BoT chair Tony Anenih
- 28/10/2018 14:58:00
- 12
- 0
Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tony Anenih died on Sunday, October 28 at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.
He was aged 85 years.
READ ALSO: Atiku, Saraki, Ekweremadu others mourn Anenih
Legit.ng has compiled some facts about the late politician that the PDP called Mr Fix It,
1. He was a police officer who joined the force in 1951 and retired as a police commissioner
2. He was a police orderly to late nationalist Nnamdi Azikiwe
3. Between 1992 and 1993, Anenih was national chairman of Social Democratic Party that produced MKO Abiola as presidential candidate in 1992 general elections
4. He was Minister of Works and Housing in 1999 after return of civilian rule
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
5. Anenih was accused of awarding contracts without budgetary provision and was recommended for investigation by the Nigerian Senate in 2009.
6. He was national coordinator of Obasanjo Campaign Organisation in 1999 and 2003
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
7. He was a member of the Constituional Conference of 1994 that later led to the 1999 Constitution by late Sani Abacha's military regime
OBJ Endorsement Of Atiku; Sign Of Good Tidings? - Nigeria Street Gist - on Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles