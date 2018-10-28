Home | News | General | 7 facts to know about ex-PDP BoT chair Tony Anenih

Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tony Anenih died on Sunday, October 28 at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

He was aged 85 years.

READ ALSO: Atiku, Saraki, Ekweremadu others mourn Anenih

Legit.ng has compiled some facts about the late politician that the PDP called Mr Fix It,

1. He was a police officer who joined the force in 1951 and retired as a police commissioner

2. He was a police orderly to late nationalist Nnamdi Azikiwe

3. Between 1992 and 1993, Anenih was national chairman of Social Democratic Party that produced MKO Abiola as presidential candidate in 1992 general elections

4. He was Minister of Works and Housing in 1999 after return of civilian rule

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

5. Anenih was accused of awarding contracts without budgetary provision and was recommended for investigation by the Nigerian Senate in 2009.

6. He was national coordinator of Obasanjo Campaign Organisation in 1999 and 2003

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

7. He was a member of the Constituional Conference of 1994 that later led to the 1999 Constitution by late Sani Abacha's military regime

OBJ Endorsement Of Atiku; Sign Of Good Tidings? - Nigeria Street Gist - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...