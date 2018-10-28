Atiku, Saraki, Ekweremadu, Fani-Kayode others mourn Anenih
Encomiums and accolades are beginning to pour in for Late Chief Anthony Anenih, who passed on Sunday, October 28.
Anenih who died at the age of 85, is a former minister of works and housing and a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees.
Former vice president and PDP presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar described Late Anenih as an elder-statesman of Nigeria's main opposition party.
For Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Late Anenih will be remembered for his great patriotism and insight into national issues.
Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, described the Late Anenih as a courageous and dogged fighter for justice and liberty.
Public policy analyst and chartered accountant, Bright Osa Osawuru, said the Late Anenih was a quintessential leader who contributed immensely to the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.
Civic rights activist, Segun Awosanya, commiserated with the family of the late politician over their patriarch's demise.
For Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Nigeria has lost a political colossus in Anenih.
PDP chieftain, Jimi Agbaje, also mourned the loss of his senior colleague
House of Representatives member from Edo state, Honourable Omosede Igbinedion, mourns her leader.
