Home | News | General | Troops repel Boko Haram attack on Nigerian Army formation in Borno

The Nigerian Army has announced the complete routing of Boko Haram terrorists who attacked and Army formation in Gashigar, Borno state on Saturday, October 27.

According to a statement released by the army on Sunday, October 28, the terrorists were destroyed when they attempted to infiltrate 145 Battalion location at Gashigar.

READ ALSO: Former minister, Tony Anenih, dies at 85

The terrorists were said to have fled the fight because of the superior firepower of the Nigerian troops who were supported by the Nigerian Air Force.

One of the wounded soldiers being evacuated to Maidugri. Source: Nigerian Army

Sadly, the army noted, one soldier was killed in the attack while four others were wounded and flown to Maiduguri for treatment.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The statement read:

"BHT were completely routed 27 October 2018 when they attempted to infiltrate 145 Battalion location at Gashigar Borno State. They fled in disarray due to superior firepower by the gallant troops and support from the Nigerian Airforce. However one soldier was Killed in Action while 4 others were Wounded in Action. The wounded were immediately evacuated to Maiduguri for treatment by Bell 412 Helicopter."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app,

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported recently that the Nigerian Army said it discovered a shallow grave where a missing major general, Muhammed Alkali, was reportedly buried after he was killed.

The army said the body was later exhumed and reburied somewhere else by the killers, according to the information provided to it by some of the arrested suspects.

According to the army, the shallow grave was confirmed by four independent sources in the community and also by sniffer dogs.

Nigerian Air Force Operations Against Boko Haram - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...