Pogba, Martial score as Man United return to winning ways with 2-1 win over Everton at Old Trafford

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  28/10/2018
- Manchester United secured a deserved 2-1 win over Everton at Old Trafford

- Pogba and Martial netted a goal apiece for the Red Devils with Sigurdsson scoring Everton's consolation

- The win saw United move to eighth with 17 points

Manchester United returned to winning ways after securing a 2-1 vital victory over Everton in a Premier League match played at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 28.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial netted a goal apiece in either halves to gift the Red Devils a much-needed victory.

This was the 53rd Premier League meeting between the two sides, with United winning the 35 of those and Everton emerging victorious in just eight games.

