Home | News | General | Pogba, Martial score as Man United return to winning ways with 2-1 win over Everton at Old Trafford

- Manchester United secured a deserved 2-1 win over Everton at Old Trafford

- Pogba and Martial netted a goal apiece for the Red Devils with Sigurdsson scoring Everton's consolation

- The win saw United move to eighth with 17 points

Manchester United returned to winning ways after securing a 2-1 vital victory over Everton in a Premier League match played at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 28.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial netted a goal apiece in either halves to gift the Red Devils a much-needed victory.

This was the 53rd Premier League meeting between the two sides, with United winning the 35 of those and Everton emerging victorious in just eight games.

The Sunday clash was no different, as the Old Trafford outfit continued their dominance over the Toffees.

READ ALSO: Barcelona demolish Real Madrid 5-1 in first El Clasico of the season

Alexis Sanchez did not start for United even as Jesse Lingard returned to the team's line-up after a month-long absence.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata led United's attack-line, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic controlling the midfield.

The hosts dominated proceedings in the opening minutes, with their superiority paying off in the 27th minute when Pogba opened the scoring

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Martial extended the lead just four minutes after half-time, curling past a helpless Pickford from 18 yards.

Everton nearly pulled one back in the 51st minute via Bernard who was played in by Richarlison but his shot hit the side net as De Gea looked on.

However, in the 77th minute, Pogba was robbed in midfield, as Sigurdsson slid in Richarlison who was eventually brought down in thebox by Chris Smalling to win a penalty.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Sigurdsson neatly slammed the ball into the top right corner, with De Gea going low the other way to make it 2-1.

Despite Everton's threat, United managed to hold until stoppage to claim a much-needed victory in front of their faithfuls.

The victory saw the two sides swap places on the EPL standings, with the Reds up to eighth and the Blues down to ninth.

Legit.ng recall that Manchester United suffered their first Champions League defeat after losing 1-0 to Italian League side Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.

Paulo Dybala opened scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute after benefiting from a Chris Smalling's weak attempt to clear Cristiano Ronaldo's cross from the left flank.

The Old Lady got the game off to a pressing start after Marcus Rashford fouled Alex Sandro in the first 60 seconds of the game.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...