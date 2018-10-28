Home | News | General | 2019: Amosun treatment justifies our exit from APC, says Saraki

- Senate President Bukola Saraki has commented on the predicament of Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun in APC

- Saraki described as unjust and unfair the unfair what the governor is been subjected to in the party

- He said Amosun's poor treatment has justified the basis of their exiting the APC at the time he and his people did

Senate President Bukola Saraki has described as unjust and unfair, the current predicament of the Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun in the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Saraki said the poor treatment of Amosun has justified the basis of their exiting the APC at the time he and his supporters did.

Saraki, who spoke exclusively to ThisDay, recalled the role played by the Ogun state governor in the period President Muhammadu Buhari was very sick in faraway London, the United Kingdom and proclaimed: ‘Amosun was a true friend of the president.’

Saraki, who said he would not interfere in what is purely an APC affair, maintained that Amosun was not one to be treated or made to go through such torture.

READ ALSO: Stop electing leaders without education - Sanusi tells Nigerians

He said his respect for Amosun on his relationship with the president shot up, when Buhari was very sick and there were misgivings across the country especially on what should have been the role of the National Assembly at such a testy period, he said it was only Amosun, who was true to his relationship with Buhari as he was constantly in touch with the National Assembly members, just to make sure everything was fine.

“Honestly, we saw no one else but Amosun. I was surprised that of all the friends that the president had, he was the only one who kept in touch with the National Assembly, making sure nothing went wrong from our end. He would make phone calls and sometime appeared physically.

“He watched the president’s back at a most critical time. Of course, the president has many friends, but he proved to be more than just a friend at the time. Besides, as a thorough politician, he was smart enough to know what to do, while many of those gallivanting around today were scheming and plotting all sorts,” he said.

While subtly chiding the APC, he said it took the grace of God for him to be led out of the party, wondering what the new national leadership of the party would have done to him had he stayed behind.

“Imagine if I had stayed back in that party. These guys would have taken the party from me and chased me out. In fact, they would not have sold the Senate form to me. Can you see that my leaving the APC was God’s doing and I’m thankful to God for leading me right to make the perfect decision. Who, in his wildest dreams would have thought Amsoun would be treated this way? What a party!” he said.

On Atiku’s campaign, he said they were going to roll out soon and that when they do, it would be with a bang, adding that everything was clearly in favour of the former vice-president to take over power in next year’s election.

“You know what we are capable of doing and you know we are not the type that is given to vainglory. You know we don’t run our mouth.

“We are not just banking on the fact that everything is playing in our favour to win the election next year, we will however roll out big time, giving it all that it takes to win. We would take nothing for granted and will attack the elections with all our might,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Governor Amosun has warned that the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is on a mission to kill the party.

Speaking through his senior special assistant (media), Opeyemi Soyombo, Amosun urged members of the public to disregard statement being credited to Oshiomhole through the national publicity secretary of APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, where the APC national chairman insisted that gubernatorial primaries took place in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state for the umpteenth time that there was no gubernatorial primaries in Ogun state other than the one held on October 2 that produced Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as governorship candidate. The attempt by Mr Issa-Onilu to confuse the issues is therefore belittling of someone holding a position of publicity secretary of a reputable political party,” Amosun declared.

Nigeria Latest News: Buhari vs Atiku - 2019 Elections | - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...