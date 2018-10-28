Home | News | General | Family announces funeral programme for Alile

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE funeral programme of the late Apostle Hayford Alile, pioneer Director-General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Spiritual Head of St Joseph’s Chosen Church of God has been announced by his family.

He died on October 1, 2018, at the age of 80.

A statement by a former Secretary to Edo State Government, Dr. Clement Alile, said the burial would commence in Lagos with a service of songs on November 7, 2018.

He said the event would provide members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the business community and his friends in Lagos to pay their last respect to him.

He further disclosed that the remains would arrive Benin on November 8, 2018 for a service of songs at St Joseph’s Chosen Church of God, a Church he headed for 20 years.

A funeral service will be held at St Joseph’s Chosen Church of God followed by interment in his private residence, No 4, Eriale Street, Benin City.

